Warm, humid Friday across the Coastal Bend ahead of weekend cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong winds continue
- Humidity and warm
- Rainfall looks more promising!
Sprinkles and 'air-you-can-wear'
Friday offers a few more chispas, but otherwise looks like a 'copy & paste' forecast. Afternoon highs remain muggy, reaching the mid and upper 80s. Gusty winds are ongoing and that's to be expected for the windiest month of the year. The storng winds are delivering lots of humidity to the far inland reaches of the Coastal Bend.
Weekend rainfall
Our next cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday evening. Timing for the front's arrival (as of Thursday night) looks to be between 8 p.m. and midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive along and behind the cold front. This will kick off an ongoing rain event all the way through Monday midday! Confidence is growing in rainfall totals of more than an inch area-wide. Easter looks to be a bit of a washout, unfortunately— but honestly, this is a gift! A few 'sporty' storms are possible this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have indoor plans.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday night: Cloudy, chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Friday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible
Temperature: High 856F
Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Friday night: Cloudy, chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Happy Opening Night!