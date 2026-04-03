Warm, humid Friday across the Coastal Bend ahead of weekend cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Strong winds continue

Humidity and warm

Rainfall looks more promising!

Sprinkles and 'air-you-can-wear'

Friday offers a few more chispas, but otherwise looks like a 'copy & paste' forecast. Afternoon highs remain muggy, reaching the mid and upper 80s. Gusty winds are ongoing and that's to be expected for the windiest month of the year. The storng winds are delivering lots of humidity to the far inland reaches of the Coastal Bend.

Weekend rainfall

Our next cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday evening. Timing for the front's arrival (as of Thursday night) looks to be between 8 p.m. and midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive along and behind the cold front. This will kick off an ongoing rain event all the way through Monday midday! Confidence is growing in rainfall totals of more than an inch area-wide. Easter looks to be a bit of a washout, unfortunately— but honestly, this is a gift! A few 'sporty' storms are possible this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have indoor plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday night: Cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Friday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 856F

Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Friday night: Cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Happy Opening Night!