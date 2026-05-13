Warm for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, rain chances return into next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Patchy Fog possible for Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Warm afternoons in the upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend

Plenty of sunshine through the work week with increasing clouds(and humidity) this weekend

Rain chances return to the forecast by next Monday

Warm for Wednesday and the Week

As we head into today we're starting out in the lower 70s and upper 60s with a few spots of patchy fog. This afternoon we'll have plenty of sunshine taking us into the upper 80s and lower 90s for daytime highs for inland neighborhoods. This trend should continue through the week and into the weekend as we near the 90F mark just about each day. Combine this with dew points rising from the 60s to the upper 70s and potentially 80 this weekend we'll be feeling very warm outside so make sure to remember to stay hydrated and stay cool!

Rain Chances Return Next Week

As we head into the weekend the upper level ridge of high pressure overhead will weaken and shift to the east making way for a more unstable pattern to emerge starting by Monday. For now the long range guidance still brings rain chances around ~20-50% each day starting from Monday through roughly Thursday of next week. Keep in mind the forecast is messy and still a good ways out so it's sure to change throughout this week as higher resolution data comes available over this weekend. Timing, severity, and amounts of rain coming down all needs to be honed still but either way we can expect a wetter pattern heading into next week so enjoy the sunshine this week!

I hope you have a great Wednesday Coastal Bend!