Warm conditions continue as summer break comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Triple digit heat indices

Unlikely rain chances

Typical summer time conditions continue. Friday is expected to be more dry as a high pressure system dominates West Texas and New Mexico extending to the Coastal Bend.

This promotes sunshine along with near-record high temperatures in the upper 90s, heat index values approaching the 110s, and diminishing rain chances.

Make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.

Over the weekend there will be a low to medium (20-40%) chance of showers and thunderstorms due to a mid level inverted trough moving across the region and advecting slightly deeper moisture into the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: More heat and humidity

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday nigt: More heat and humidity

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Be safe everyone!