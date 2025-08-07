Warm conditions continue as summer break comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, TX- Happy Thursday!
- Triple digit heat indices
- Unlikely rain chances
Typical summer time conditions continue. Friday is expected to be more dry as a high pressure system dominates West Texas and New Mexico extending to the Coastal Bend.
This promotes sunshine along with near-record high temperatures in the upper 90s, heat index values approaching the 110s, and diminishing rain chances.
Make sure to practice heat safety, as this heat is considered dangerous regardless of whether heat alerts are issued or not.
Over the weekend there will be a low to medium (20-40%) chance of showers and thunderstorms due to a mid level inverted trough moving across the region and advecting slightly deeper moisture into the area.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: More heat and humidity
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday nigt: More heat and humidity
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Be safe everyone!