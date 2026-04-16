CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



'Air-you-can-wear' all week

Weekend cold front ahead

good drink of rain expect on Sunday

CURRENT TREND

Wash, rinse, repeat: the current weather trend continues. Strong onshore winds will keep our forecast quite muggy. Low temps remain in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s by Friday. Aside from a few 'chispas' and sprinkles, we won't see a meaningful chance of rain until this weekend.

WEEKEND COLD FRONT

I'm watching the arrival of a cold front; on the current forecast track, it should be here on Saturday night. This cold front will bring noticeable change to the Coastal Bend. Good rainfall and a much cooler temps await on the other side of this front. As you make weekend plans, it's a good idea to put your outdoor plans on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a bit of a wash out. This is a similar setup to the weather we saw over the Easter weekend, but I don't think we'll get as much rainfall. I'll continue to keep you updated on any fine tuning in the forecast!

Warm and muggy weather continues as winds increase through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, humid, breezy

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday: Partly Cloudy, chance showers, breezy

Temperature: High 86°F

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy

Temperature: Low 73°F

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific evening!