Warm and muggy weather continues as winds increase through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- 'Air-you-can-wear' all week
- Weekend cold front ahead
- good drink of rain expect on Sunday
CURRENT TREND
Wash, rinse, repeat: the current weather trend continues. Strong onshore winds will keep our forecast quite muggy. Low temps remain in the mid 70s, with afternoon highs pushing the upper 80s by Friday. Aside from a few 'chispas' and sprinkles, we won't see a meaningful chance of rain until this weekend.
WEEKEND COLD FRONT
I'm watching the arrival of a cold front; on the current forecast track, it should be here on Saturday night. This cold front will bring noticeable change to the Coastal Bend. Good rainfall and a much cooler temps await on the other side of this front. As you make weekend plans, it's a good idea to put your outdoor plans on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a bit of a wash out. This is a similar setup to the weather we saw over the Easter weekend, but I don't think we'll get as much rainfall. I'll continue to keep you updated on any fine tuning in the forecast!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds, humid, breezy
Temperature: Low 73°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Thursday: Partly Cloudy, chance showers, breezy
Temperature: High 86°F
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, humid, breezy
Temperature: Low 73°F
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific evening!