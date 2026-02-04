Wake-up temps will stay chilly mornings with pleasantly warm afternoons ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Breezy tonight into Wednesday morning
- Minimal rain chances
- Temps rising this week
Temp Trend
It looks like we're in for an early spring this week. Despite tonight's cold front, high temps will remain warm, with 70s and 80s lasting well into next week. Mornings, on the other hand, will be a bit chilly through the rest of the work week. Expect improvements over the weekend!
Rainfall
Welcome to the driest month of the year (on average)! We were left out of the rain club with this cold front, but at least we avoided the storms up in southeast Texas. There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next week, but I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you. Thankfully, March tends to bring an uptick in rainfall.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tuesday night: Cloudy, stray showers possible
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, cooler, breezy
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
Wednesday night: A few clouds, chilly
Temperature: Low 41ºF
Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph
Have a terrific evening!