Wake-up temps will stay chilly mornings with pleasantly warm afternoons ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy tonight into Wednesday morning

Minimal rain chances

Temps rising this week

Temp Trend

It looks like we're in for an early spring this week. Despite tonight's cold front, high temps will remain warm, with 70s and 80s lasting well into next week. Mornings, on the other hand, will be a bit chilly through the rest of the work week. Expect improvements over the weekend!

Rainfall

Welcome to the driest month of the year (on average)! We were left out of the rain club with this cold front, but at least we avoided the storms up in southeast Texas. There are some indications that rain may return to the forecast next week, but I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you. Thankfully, March tends to bring an uptick in rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tuesday night: Cloudy, stray showers possible

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, cooler, breezy

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Wednesday night: A few clouds, chilly

Temperature: Low 41ºF

Winds: SE/N 10-20 mph

Have a terrific evening!