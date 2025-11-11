Veterans Day Forecast: Cold morning, temperatures start to warm by midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We had a chilly start to the day, some of the lowest temperatures we have seen in our neighborhoods for a while.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This morning, neighborhoods were in the mid and upper 30s as well as the 40s. We will gradually warm up throughout the afternoon into the mid and upper 70s. By midweek, warming will take place through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

By the weekend, we could see small rain chances back in the forecast, but temperatures will still be warm. A Red Flag Warning is still in place through 6 p.m. as there are still dry and windy conditions today.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: S 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Sunny conditions

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!