Valentine's Day: Rain and 'shine for most of the day, chance of evening storms

Evening storms could be strong
Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber is tracking a chance of rain on Valentine's Day. (2-13-2026)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Passing spotty showers on Saturday
  • Chance of strong storms with the cold front
  • Breezy through Sunday morning

Expect passing showers on Saturday morning. For the most part, the forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun with a round of very spotty showers through early afternoon. Our next cold front arrives before sunset and a line of thunderstorms along and ahead of the front will sweep across our northern neighborhoods. This line could reach a bit farther south, but that is hard to pinpoint. Be weather aware because the evening line of storms will likely be strong and severe weather, while less likely, isn't off the table.

This front will be relatively weak: don't expect buckets of rain or a significant cool-down. I don't anticipate a major interruption to Valentine's plans, but it's a good idea to be weather aware. Weather will be warm and enjoyable thereafter and through the next seven days! High temps will stay in or near the 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Friday night: Breezy, increasing clouds
Temperature: Low 67ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Passing showers, PM t-storms
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: SSE at 20 to 30 mph

Saturday night: Breezy, decreasing clouds
Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: WSW 10-20 mph

Have a great weekend!

