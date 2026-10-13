CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very hot with highs near the mid 90s

Heat index values in the mid 100s to just shy of 110.

Windy afternoon with gusts near 30mph

Cold front arrives Friday into Saturday bringing cooler and drier air

More rain on Friday, less for Saturday

Toasty temps on Tuesday

An influx of gulf moisture has made conditions in the Coastal Bend feel like we're back in the middle of August or September! Our winds have shifted back to our standard Southeasterly flow which has allowed us to warm up and feel a bit more muggy. On Monday, we were just two degrees shy of matching our record high of 97 set back in 1991. Tuesday morning will once again start on the warmer side of things, with temps just before sunrise in the 70s and 80s. Highs on this Tuesday are forecast to range in the middle 90s across the Coastal Bend, with heat indices in the triple digits during the afternoon! Thankfully, this stretch of hot weather will only last a few more days.

Unusually hot and muggy pattern persists; but a cold front will help us out this weekend

Cold Front on the way

Once we make it to the second half of the week, a cold front will push through the state of Texas bringing more fall like weather to portions of the state. I'm expecting most of the rain this week to pile up in Northwest Texas, as I don't think we will nearly get as much accumulation here compared to other parts of the state. Some severe storms are possible in the panhandle as a dryline could initiate storm development on Tuesday and Wednesday, but I'm not anticipating severe weather for this weekend in the Coastal Bend.

Tracking the forecast trends for this weekend

Forecast models are still in some disagreement on the strength of this front, but we could start to feel the impacts of this front likely starting on Friday. A Small Craft Advisory will likely be issued within the next few days as those winds start to pick up with this frontal passage, creating for more choppy conditions on the waters. I'm not expecting a washout from this front, but I think that our southern neighborhoods into the Rio Grande Valley could get a nice 'drink' of rain Friday and Saturday. Make sure to keep checking back in on the forecast as we get a better idea of the model trends regarding rainfall, exact timing, and how much of a cooldown we can expect. Bottom line, you can expect a more dry and fall-like, weekend in the Coastal Bend, as temperatures will end up around what we would expect for the end of October; with highs in the bottom 80s and morning lows in the 60s.

KRIS 6 Weather

KRIS 6 Weather

Have a great rest of your Monday!