Tuesday's sunny skies could challenge the temperature of record for August 25th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s

"Feels like" temperatures in the triple digits

Breeze from the south-southeast gusting to 25mph this afternoon

Toasty Tuesday with Record Challenging Heat

Today we're expecting mostly sunny skies overhead that will help heat us up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for daytime highs this afternoon. I'm calling for a high of 99F for CCIA which would tie the record which was set most recently back in 2012 and we've tied it three other times than that. The past couple of days though I have been 1-2F cool so we'll see if we hit the century mark again and break the record officially. Either way the next few days are going to be very warm outside so make sure to remember to hydrate and take breaks from the heat.

Low Rain Chances Moving Forward

With the high pressure overhead unfortunately there's not much to report on in terms of an increase in rain chances this week. We could still see the odd sea breeze shower try to set up one or two afternoons, but the by far majority of us won't be seeing any drops of rain for this seven-day forecast. Going into the Friday timeframe there's a very small chance we see a little extra energy sneak around the edge of the high pressure dome. However, even if it is successful rain chances will still be on the low end closer to 20-30%. We'll keep you updated as the forecast changes, but overall I would say prepare for the heat this week!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!