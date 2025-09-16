Tuesday's Forecast: Sunny with some passing showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! We are expecting closer to near-normal temperatures today with some passing showers throughout the morning and afternoon.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
While we still have some passing showers in the forecast, we will have more sunny conditions today. Corpus Christi hit a high of 89ºF Monday due to some increased cloud cover and isolated showers.
With more sun expected today, Corpus Christi will warm up slightly more this afternoon into the low 90s. Rain chances are still in the forecast throughout the week and weekend with an increase in chances by midweek.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny with passing showers
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: E 5-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!