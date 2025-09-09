Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with near-normal temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Temperatures will be near-normal the next couple of days with mostly sunny skies.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
As we head through the mid week, temperatures will be closer to near-normal with highs in the low to mid 90s. High pressure is settling in, creating clear, sunny skies for the next couple of days.
Towards the end of the work week, rain chances return and will extend into the early weekend with isolated shower activity.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny skies
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sunny with some clouds
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: NNE 5-15 mph
Have a great Tuesday!