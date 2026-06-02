Tuesday offers a few showers, but you'll want a raincoat on Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Showers ending by sunset

Scattered t-storms on Wednesday

Saharan dust is on the way!

Rainfall returns

On Wednesday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall will begin after the morning commute (midmorning) and continue well into the afternoon. Unlike Monday and Tuesday, showers will cover more of our neighborhoods across the Coastal Bend. This will knock temperatures down by a few degrees. Expect morning lows in the middle 70s and highs in the upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will be wetter with more help from "upstairs in the atmosphere". Rainfall accumulation will depend on where the most showers happen; generally, we can expect a few tenths to as much as a half-inch through Friday.

Saharan dust

Saharan dust is typical this time of the year. As batches of dust from the Sahara Desert move off the coast of Africa, it hinders rainfall (and tropical development). As dust nears the Coastal Bend, it could hinder our rain chances over the weekend and for the start of next week. I'm monitoring this timing carefully!