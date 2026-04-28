Tuesday is starting off cloudy, but will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cloudy start to Tuesday with spots of fog and drizzle possible

Sunny, hot, and humid this afternoon with a stronger breeze

Possible storms for northern portions of the Coastal Bend Wednesday evening

Better rain chances for the entire area with our cold front Friday night

Heat and Humidity

Today we'll be chasing the 90F mark for our afternoon high in Corpus Christi with even warmer temperatures expected for inland locations. Make sure to stay hydrated today if you'll be outdoors for extended periods of time! Through this work week it's looking pretty warm in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday with more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday as a result of the high moisture content in our atmosphere. Through the next few days we're looking at moderate to even major heat risk inland as a result of the above average temperatures and humidity values.

Storm Chance Wednesday (Northern areas of the Coastal Bend)

As we head into tomorrow we're seeing a cold front move into central Texas as it stalls out just north of the area for us. Along the front we'll see conditions favorable for storms to develop and even potentially become severe in strength. The biggest question is how far the front moves south, if it goes slightly further we could see some storms work in to northern Live Oak, Bee, and Refugio counties. For now most model guidance keeps the storms north of our forecast area before fizzling out, but because they're so close it's something to keep an eye on for areas towards Freer, George West, and Beeville just in case. We'll keep you updated if anything does change in the forecast.

Cold Front and Rain Chances

As we head into Friday evening I'm expecting our next cold front to approach and pass through the area. As it does it will likely bring some showers and even storms along with it, however the rain totals vary widely. For northern areas that can pick up a little more rain as the front slowly moves through totals could be as high as ~1" versus southern portions coming up closer to the ~0.1-0.25" mark. Either way this will throw a wrench in any Friday night plans so keep it in mind as we head through the week!

I hope you have a great rest of your Tuesday!