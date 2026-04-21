Tuesday has more rain chances, but as they go down the temperatures go back up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers this morning in the 70s
- Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon nearing ~80F
- Coastal Flood Advisory through ~7pm with high tides up to two feet above normal
- Last few showers tomorrow morning before they dry up through the week
- Temperatures on the rise into the upper 80s/lower 90s this weekend
Rain
Today brings more scattered showers to the area this morning, but it likely won't be as widespread or prolonged as what we saw yesterday. We've already seen areas of around ~0.75-1.50" around the area with even better numbers into portions of the watershed! Through today rainfall totals aren't as impressive, but we could add a couple more tenths of an inch to the numbers under the light showers we see develop. This afternoon coverage decreases for us, before tomorrow morning brings the last few remnants through the area before shifting to the northeast.
Temperatures
Today we'll still be a little mild for highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, but as the rain chances go down we're watching the temperatures go up through the week. By Thursday we'll be around the ~85F mark, and going into the weekend we'll be nearing 90F for daytime highs! We'll have plenty of sunshine in store after we get through today so you can plan on a toasty and sunny end to the week as we go into the weekend.