Tuesday has more rain chances, but as they go down the temperatures go back up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers this morning in the 70s

Cloudy and Breezy this afternoon nearing ~80F

Coastal Flood Advisory through ~7pm with high tides up to two feet above normal

Last few showers tomorrow morning before they dry up through the week

Temperatures on the rise into the upper 80s/lower 90s this weekend

Rain

Today brings more scattered showers to the area this morning, but it likely won't be as widespread or prolonged as what we saw yesterday. We've already seen areas of around ~0.75-1.50" around the area with even better numbers into portions of the watershed! Through today rainfall totals aren't as impressive, but we could add a couple more tenths of an inch to the numbers under the light showers we see develop. This afternoon coverage decreases for us, before tomorrow morning brings the last few remnants through the area before shifting to the northeast.