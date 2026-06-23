TUESDAY FORECAST: Sunshine with a strong breeze, and plenty of heat to go around

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny skies into the afternoon

Afternoon highs in the lower 90s for most, upper 80s along the coast

Breezy with peak gusts around ~25-30mph from the southeast

Minimal (<10%) Rain Chances this week along the sea breeze

Ridge of High Pressure

Overall our weather is being dominated by a ridge of high pressure overhead leading to sinking air aloft. Meaning we won't see as many clouds overhead into the afternoons and it's not easy to get any showers going! For now we're expecting plenty of sunshine through the work week with highs in the lower 90s and then upper 80s right along the coast.

Minimal Rain Chances

Going into today and tomorrow we could see a sea breeze shower try to set up, but the high pressure is making things difficult. Going into Thursday and Friday we're expecting some slightly drier air to work into the region, which will also inhibit the rain chances across the area. For now the 10 day forecasts are looking drier for the area so hopefully you're ready for a break from the rainier conditions we have been seeing recently!

I hope you have a great Tuesday and rest of your week Coastal Bend! I'll be off to end this week, but back by next Monday!