TUESDAY FORECAST: Sunshine returns and so does the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Lots of sunshine and humidity
- 'Feels like' temps in the middle 100s
- Rain chances return on Thursday
A beautiful, albeit humid start to the day will blossom into a sunny and humid afternoon. Tuesday afternoon highs climb to the mid-90s again. Heat risk will be moderate (2 out of 4) for most neighborhoods today and will be the case for all neighborhoods on Wednesday. Much-needed rainfall will return to the Coastal Bend soon. A batch of tropical moisture could offer another round of scattered showers and t-storms by Friday. Daily rain chances are expected from late Thursday until next week. Showers this weekend will be more hit-or-miss and shouldn't cause too much trouble for your weekend plans!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Humid and sunny
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Warmer with a breeze
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a terrific day!