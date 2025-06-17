TUESDAY FORECAST: Sunshine returns and so does the heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Lots of sunshine and humidity

'Feels like' temps in the middle 100s

Rain chances return on Thursday

A beautiful, albeit humid start to the day will blossom into a sunny and humid afternoon. Tuesday afternoon highs climb to the mid-90s again. Heat risk will be moderate (2 out of 4) for most neighborhoods today and will be the case for all neighborhoods on Wednesday. Much-needed rainfall will return to the Coastal Bend soon. A batch of tropical moisture could offer another round of scattered showers and t-storms by Friday. Daily rain chances are expected from late Thursday until next week. Showers this weekend will be more hit-or-miss and shouldn't cause too much trouble for your weekend plans!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid and sunny

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Warmer with a breeze

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

