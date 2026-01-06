Tuesday Forecast: Patchy Fog this AM before we see more sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Dense Fog Advisory for Inland neighborhoods through 10am

neighborhoods through 10am More sunshine and 80s as we go into the afternoon

Friday cold front on the way drops temps this weekend

As we're rolling through the first full week of 2026 we're seeing more of the warm and humid air flowing into portions of the Coastal Bend. This is driving the patchy fog we saw yesterday, we're seeing today, and that we will see tomorrow morning. As we head into Thursday and Friday we'll start seeing some stronger winds that will break up any fog trying to develop and mix in the air better, but just be ready tomorrow night and heading into Friday for the breezy conditions! Heading into Friday night we'll see our next cold front arrive which puts us in the 60s for daytime highs this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s making for some chilly mornings.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: AM Patchy Fog, PM Partly Cloudy

Temperature: 83F

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, then Patchy Fog

Temperature: 65F

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday: AM Patchy Fog, PM Mostly Sunny

Temperature: 83F

Winds: S 10-20 mph , G 20-30mph in the later evening

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!