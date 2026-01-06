Tuesday Forecast: Patchy Fog this AM before we see more sunshine this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory for Inland neighborhoods through 10am
- More sunshine and 80s as we go into the afternoon
- Friday cold front on the way drops temps this weekend
As we're rolling through the first full week of 2026 we're seeing more of the warm and humid air flowing into portions of the Coastal Bend. This is driving the patchy fog we saw yesterday, we're seeing today, and that we will see tomorrow morning. As we head into Thursday and Friday we'll start seeing some stronger winds that will break up any fog trying to develop and mix in the air better, but just be ready tomorrow night and heading into Friday for the breezy conditions! Heading into Friday night we'll see our next cold front arrive which puts us in the 60s for daytime highs this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s making for some chilly mornings.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: AM Patchy Fog, PM Partly Cloudy
Temperature: 83F
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, then Patchy Fog
Temperature: 65F
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Wednesday: AM Patchy Fog, PM Mostly Sunny
Temperature: 83F
Winds: S 10-20 mph , G 20-30mph in the later evening
I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!