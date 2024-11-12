TUESDAY FORECAST: Near-record heat continues with little relief in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until 2 p.m.

Once again, a foggy start is upon us. Much like Monday, conditions will clear up and reveal lots of sunshine. Near-record highs will reach the upper 80s, although we should be a little cooler this afternoon. Wednesday will likely bring one more foggy start with lows in the lower 60s.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday morning to bring brief relief to the heat! Morning temps will be chilly Thursday and Friday morning, but afternoons remain above-average. The extended outlook has a warm November through nearly Thanksgiving; in contrast, next week could bring a better chance of rain as some extended model guidance suggests. We'll keep an eye on the forecast!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Foggy start, lots of sunshine

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clear and cool, patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: E 5 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NNW 5-15 mph

Have a terrific Tuesday!