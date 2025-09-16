TUESDAY FORECAST: More scattered downpours expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Daily chance of showers this week
- Near-average temps
Well, that was nice! Today's rainfall was scattered, but downpours were generous. We are in a "limbo" between weather patterns, and these unsettled conditions will help to keep rain in the forecast. As many neighborhoods experienced this afternoon, Tuesday will offer another round of scattered showers that move ashore from the Gulf. Temperatures will remain near average with morning lows in the middle 70s, warming to the upper 80s and low 90s. Any showers will help knock a few degrees off the temperatures.
Didn't see much rain? Not to worry! Better rain chances arrive on Thursday and Friday. Accumulations overall will be modest, but these repeat rains are still a big help!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Isolated PM t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, chance showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Have a great week!