Daily chance of showers this week

Near-average temps

Well, that was nice! Today's rainfall was scattered, but downpours were generous. We are in a "limbo" between weather patterns, and these unsettled conditions will help to keep rain in the forecast. As many neighborhoods experienced this afternoon, Tuesday will offer another round of scattered showers that move ashore from the Gulf. Temperatures will remain near average with morning lows in the middle 70s, warming to the upper 80s and low 90s. Any showers will help knock a few degrees off the temperatures.

Didn't see much rain? Not to worry! Better rain chances arrive on Thursday and Friday. Accumulations overall will be modest, but these repeat rains are still a big help!

TUESDAY FORECAST: More scattered downpours expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Isolated PM t-showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, chance showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

