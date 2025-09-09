TUESDAY FORECAST: Fresh start with cooler temps, but a warmer afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry through the midweek
- Average temps
- More isolated showers
A now stationary front lingers over the Rio Grande Valley. For now, that means our rain has come to an end. Still, the movement of this front is a big part of the forecast. With the boundary just to our south, drier air will be over our neighborhoods. That means clear skies overnight and cooler temps to begin our Tuesday. Afternoon highs will remain near-average in the low to mid- 90s. Expect this sunny and dry weather to remain in the forecast until at least Thursday. By then, a coastal trough or a 'wrinkle' of low pressure along our coast will bring another opportunity for isolated showers at the tail end of the week. Activity will be sparse, but more rain always helps!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Clear skies, cooler
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: E 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Sunny and warm
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a great week!