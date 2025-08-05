TUESDAY FORECAST: Another round of sizzling heat and t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heatwave continues

Isolated t-showers again Tuesday

No significant rainfall expected

This afternoon's storms may not have brought as much rain as we would have liked, but they were a welcome sight! Many neighbors experienced a nice col-down from the outflow boundary ahead of these storms. Even with temps dropping several degrees, Corpus Christi International Airport still reached 100ºF for it's high temp. Hot temps will remain in the forecast as our heatwave continues. Heat alerts will be possible all this week. Prolonged heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool! August 5-15 is usually the hottest 10 days of the year in Corpus Christi. Once we get to the second-half of August, we should be 'over the hump' of summer in South Texas!

Tuesday provides another chance of t-showers. The early afternoon sea breeze will likely kick-up more shower activity from coastal neighborhoods, moving inland. While the storms will be wider in coverage, no significant rainfall expected, unfortunately. Keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans on Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, warm

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Hot, isolated afternoon t-storms

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Skies clearing

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Have a great week!