Tuesday brings sunshine and a rise in humidity, with a few showers by Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunshine filled Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 80s

Stray showers possible, but more likely for Wednesday

Afternoon breeze from the northeast around 15-20mph

More sunshine on the way through the week with highs rising to the mid 80s

Near to Above average temperatures for the rest of the week

With mostly sunny conditions returning for Tuesday and the remainder of the week we'll see daytime highs climbing back into the mid 80s. Along the coast we'll still likely be in the lower 80s on the island, but as you go inland you can expect highs from 84°-87° from Tuesday through Friday. Afternoons look pretty normal in terms of our breeze, it will be out of the east and northeast with peak gusts only getting to 15-25mph through the next few days helping to regain some moisture in the atmosphere. However, by Thursday to Friday we'll see an upper level ridge building in overhead meaning we'll actually see rain chances decrease for the end of the week.

Rain Chances on the way

Today it's looking like we'll stay dry across the region without the stray showers we saw yesterday. However, as we head into Wednesday we'll see a little extra energy working in from a low over the gulf waters that could fire off a few showers for mainly our coastal and southern neighborhoods. Overall it will be around 20% coverage or less, so we'll still need a lot more to put a dent in the drought monitor and it won't affect our reservoirs based on that positioning. We're also tracking a chance by Monday of next week that could bring some better totals to the area, however being that far out the forecast has plenty of time to change so we'll keep you updated as it gets ironed out!

Quick Tropics Update

For the majority of the Atlantic Basin we're seeing quiet conditions, but the National Hurricane Center is monitoring one area of interest off the eastern seaboard closer to the North Carolina and Virginia area. Over the next seven days it has a 40% chance of development and if it becomes named it would be Josephine officially. Either way even if it doesn't become named they're expecting windy conditions and higher surf towards their part of the United States.

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!