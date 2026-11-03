Tuesday brings scattered showers with the afternoon cold front on the way

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm and Humid for Tuesday morning

Cold front arrives this afternoon

Showers and a t-storm or two along and right before the cold front

Drier and cooler for Wednesday

Tracking our next cold front

An upper level system is pushing across the United States and will work into our neck of the woods today. This will drive our next cold front into the Lone Star State arriving in the Coastal Bend Tuesday afternoon. Luckily this would mean drier air behind it and more seasonable temperatures returning to end the first week of November with daytime highs in the lower 80s and some upper 70s instead of upper 80s! I'm also watching a second piece of energy by the end of the week and into the weekend, but that forecast is still too far out to be set in stone for now, so make sure to check back for updates over the next couple of days!

Rain Chances Return for South Texas

With today's cold front we'll see it kick up some showers and thunderstorms as it pushes through in the afternoon. The highest rainfall totals will be for Coastal locations and the northeastern Coastal Bend with areas towards Jim Hogg and Brooks county missing out on a lot of the action unfortunately. By the end of the week for Thursday and Friday we'll see some moisture return to the area and that will likely fire off more Coastal Showers, but the exact amounts and locations still have time to change with a few days to go until that event!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!