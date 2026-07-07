Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies with the chance for a few spotty showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly Cloudy skies for most of us, with highs in the lower 90s

Spotty showers late morning and into the afternoon moving inland

Better rain chances return heading into Friday and the weekend

Tuesday Forecast

Going into today we'll be on that "rinse and repeat" style forecast with partly cloudy skies for the majority of the day and a light breeze from the southeast around 10-15mph. We'll also see a few spotty showers once again working their way inland as we head through the later morning hours and into the afternoon, but these will be quick for most of us. They might show up, and 30 minutes later you'll be back to partly cloudy skies and heat again. Daytime highs are expected to round out in the upper 80s right along the coast, with the low to mid 90s as you work your way inland unless you find yourself under a heftier shower just at the right time.

Rain Chances Increasing this Weekend

As we head into the end of the week we're watching for the next trough of low pressure to work in via the upper levels which should weaken the overhead high pressure. This in combination with some additional tropical moisture that as funneling in from the gulf will increase rain chances from ~10-20% this week daily to roughly the 40-50% mark going into Saturday. This still isn't expected to be widespread torrential downpours, but it could lead to a decent ~0.25-0.75" of rain coming down. Of course we still have a few days to go so intensity and timing are still being ironed out, so make sure to check back for updates through the week ahead!

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!