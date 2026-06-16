Tuesday brings more thunderstorms and heavy downpours, before we dry up tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Flood Warning in effect for Nueces, San Patricio, and Kleberg Counties through 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon

Flood Watch in effect for the whole area through 7pm Thursday Morning

Round of showers and storms with heavy downpours today

Rain chances dry up tomorrow and through the week with warmer daytime highs

Showers and Storms for Tuesday

Going through today we'll be seeing more scattered to numerous showers and storms across the Coastal Bend thanks to the wave of tropical moisture and stalled frontal boundary working through the Lone Star state. This combination is a prime recipe for heavy downpours, so while we may not be seeing as much "severe" weather we need to remain aware that flooding is definitely a concern with this much water coming down this quickly. As we head into the evening and overnight hours we'll see the activity start to decrease in coverage slowly as the tropical moisture slowly creeps to the east over the gulf. By Wednesday morning we'll be dealing with our final remnants and lingering showers before we dry up and warm up for Wednesday afternoon as the sunshine returns to the sky!

Warmer and Drier to close the work week

After the tropical moisture pushes to the east we'll see upper level high pressure start to build back in overhead. What this means is that we'll be seeing more sunshine and less rain (compared to today and tomorrow) heading into Thursday, Friday, and the weekend! While there could still be an isolated shower or two, overall we'll be warm, humid, and Summer-like heading into Father's Day! My forecast is already calling for us chasing the 90F mark by tomorrow and holding on to the lower 90s into Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows area also pretty warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s because of the high humidity we'll be facing still and extra cloud cover for the overnight periods. All in all though I think we'll be ready for the sunshine and heat after getting out of this soggy start to the week!

I hope you have a great Tuesday and stay dry out there!