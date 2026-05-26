Tuesday brings increasing cloud cover and humidity, with rain on the way tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Increasing cloud cover for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s & lower 90s

Spotty showers possible Tuesday afternoon into evening

Storms are likely overnight heading into Wednesday morning and could be strong to severe

Drier forecast after Wednesday to close the week heading into the weekend

Tuesday Forecast

Today we'll see cloud cover increasing into the afternoon with humidity on the rise since winds will be from the southeast around 5-15mph. Daytime highs should top out around the upper 80s for most of us with some lwoer 90s as you push inland to the west. Afternoon heating could also fire off a few spotty showers and storms, but most of us will likely stay dry today.

Storms into Wednesday

Going into tonight we'll be watching for storms pushing in from the northwest that could be strong or even severe as they do. Right now the main threats will be straight line winds and hail, but a tornado or two can't be entirely ruled out either. We'll be on the southern end of this system, so areas towards Hebbronville and Falfurrias won't see as much of the action, but we should still all remain weather aware with it! Time frame currently has our best chances from roughly Midnight tonight for northern areas of the Coastal Bend through about midday Wednesday before most of the activity start pushing over the water.

Drier into the Weekend

After Wednesday rain we'll see high pressure take back over in the upper levels meaning more sunshine, warming temperatures, and lower rain chances as we get ready to close out the week and the month of May. Right now temperatures look to chase right around ~90F from Friday through Sunday so hopefully you're able to enjoy a nice weekend after a bit of mid-week rain!

I hope you have a great start to your Tuesday Coastal Bend!