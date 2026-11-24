CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cloudy skies with isolated showers and drizzle

Daytime highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s today

Breezy winds from the north around 20-25mph

More sunshine for Wednesday and Thanksgiving with highs in the lower 60s

Rain Chances on Tuesday

For now the only real rain chance we're tracking is for today with our next cold front. It's looking like we could see isolated to scattered showers throughout the late morning with a few lingering showers into the afternoon. The cold front is expected to clear out the rain chances and cloud cover for Tuesday night into Wednesday. Leaving us with dry weather behind it heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Estimated rainfall totals are rather minimal in the less than 0.25" range most likely.

Cooler temperatures for the Thanksgiving Holiday

To start the work week we're looking at daytime highs falling below average in the wake of our cold front to upper 50s and lower 60s. Another surge of cold air is expected today, which keeps highs in the 60s through Thanksgiving while dropping lows from the 50s to start the week to the 40s and even 30s for the middle of the week. Finally by this weekend we'll expect high pressure to keep us with a good amount of sunshine and winds bringing moisture back to the atmosphere which will help rebound temperatures into the 70s for daytime highs.

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!