TUESDAY: As onshore winds return, expect a steady rise in temps and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning
- Warmer temps
- More rain later this week
Warming up
Monday was dry with temperatures that are still a bit cool for this time of the year. Overnight, some patchy fog is possible. As temps drop to the 50s under partly cloudy skies, some of the lingering moisture may try to condense into fog, but breezy conditions will keep visibility from being impacted. Winds will shift from the east overnight. By Tuesday afternoon, southeast winds will bring warmer temps and increasing humidity. Expect highs to
Next chance of rain
Good news: there's more rain in the forecast! While nothing like the rain we saw on Sunday, rainfall accumulations look decent! Expect a few showers on Wednesday, but scattered showers become more likely Thursday through Saturday. While I'm not anticipating a washout, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast as your make Friday plans, as this looks to be the wettest day of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible
Temperature: Low 56ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, breezy
Temperature: High 75°F
Winds: E/SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great week!