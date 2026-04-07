TUESDAY: As onshore winds return, expect a steady rise in temps and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog possible Tuesday morning

Warmer temps

More rain later this week

Warming up

Monday was dry with temperatures that are still a bit cool for this time of the year. Overnight, some patchy fog is possible. As temps drop to the 50s under partly cloudy skies, some of the lingering moisture may try to condense into fog, but breezy conditions will keep visibility from being impacted. Winds will shift from the east overnight. By Tuesday afternoon, southeast winds will bring warmer temps and increasing humidity. Expect highs to

Next chance of rain

Good news: there's more rain in the forecast! While nothing like the rain we saw on Sunday, rainfall accumulations look decent! Expect a few showers on Wednesday, but scattered showers become more likely Thursday through Saturday. While I'm not anticipating a washout, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast as your make Friday plans, as this looks to be the wettest day of the week.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible

Temperature: Low 56ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds, breezy

Temperature: High 75°F

Winds: E/SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog possible

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great week!