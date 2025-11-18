TUESDAY: Another warm and muggy day before rain returns to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Patchy fog expected overnight

Watching rain chances and a cold front next week

Warm and Muggy

Another familiar forecast for Tuesday morning: patchy morning fog and lows in the 70s. By afternoon, highs return to the upper 80s (near record for this time of year). High temps continue to be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year, and now our mornings are playing the same game! This, plus breezy conditions will continue to keep our humidity oppressive over the next couple of days, ahead of our next weather maker.

Cold Front and Rainfall

With our next cold front expected to arrive sometime early Friday, you can expect rain and cooler temps. This front won't make a 'clean pass' through the Coastal Bend. This means we'll have multiple days of rainfall— hopefully heavy rainfall! The details will become clearer as the weather pattern 'upstairs' in the upper-levels of the atmosphere start to come together. Either way, this front won't bring a big drop in temperatures, but we'll gladly take the rain!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Monday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, more humid

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 71ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a marvelous evening!