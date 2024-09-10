TROPICAL TUESDAY: Last chance for beneficial rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! You can catch the very latest on Francine in our hurricane blog.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday
- Tropical Storm Watch in effect for coastal counties
Tuesday is our last good chance for rain until the weekend. As tropical downpours from Francine brush our coast, rainfall will be heavy at times. Still, much of the rain will be limited to our coastal neighborhoods. Clouds will remain in the forecast, limiting temperatures to the upper 80s. Aside from clouds and rain, disrespectful winds will be a staple of the forecast. Expect wind gusts to range between 30-40 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Passing tropical downpours and gusty winds
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph
Tonight: Decreasing clouds, still windy
Temperature: Low 73ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 20 mph
Wednesday: Sunshine returns, warmer with a breeze
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph
Have a safe Taco Tuesday!