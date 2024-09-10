TROPICAL TUESDAY: Last chance for beneficial rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Taco Tuesday! You can catch the very latest on Francine in our hurricane blog.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal Flood Warning in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday

Tropical Storm Watch in effect for coastal counties

Tuesday is our last good chance for rain until the weekend. As tropical downpours from Francine brush our coast, rainfall will be heavy at times. Still, much of the rain will be limited to our coastal neighborhoods. Clouds will remain in the forecast, limiting temperatures to the upper 80s. Aside from clouds and rain, disrespectful winds will be a staple of the forecast. Expect wind gusts to range between 30-40 mph, with the strongest winds along the coast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Passing tropical downpours and gusty winds

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, still windy

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Sunshine returns, warmer with a breeze

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph

Have a safe and savory Taco Tuesday!