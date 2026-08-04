Toasty Tuesday heat is here with Lake Corpus Christi's water level on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Partly Cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon

"Feels Like" temperatures into the triple digits

Flood Warning continues along the Nueces River in Live Oak County

Lake Levels are on the rise with combined capacity at 36.0%

Tuesday Heat and the Week Ahead

For today we'll be seeing a good amount of sunshine overhead to help us warm up into the mid and upper 90s for most of our daytime highs. High pressure strengthening overhead means we can expect some pretty similar conditions as we're heading through the rest of the first week of August. Daytime highs in the 95-97F range are expected across the seven-day forecast with those heat index values upwards of the triple digits. We could also see some Saharan Dust pulsing through the area today before it clears out tomorrow, just something to keep in mind for those of us who can be sensitive to changes in the air quality.

Lake Levels and River Flooding

Out towards Live Oak county we're still seeing an incredible amount of water flowing down the Nueces river with the Three Rivers gauge still in the major flooding stage, but expected to fall into the moderate flooding stage later today. For Lake Corpus Christi, this has meant an increase from 32.1% a week ago to 65.5% so far this Tuesday morning with more on the way! This has brought the combined reservoir storage to 36.0% and should also see some more slight increases as the water continues to flow into Lake Corpus Christi.

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!