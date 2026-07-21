Toasty Tuesday for the Coastal Bend, with the heat here to stay for a few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy today with highs into the upper 90s and lower 100s

Heat sticks around Wednesday and Thursday

Tropical Storm Bertha in the eastern gulf moving west

Minimal impacts for the Coastal Bend, choppy surf to end the week

Toasty Tuesday Temperatures

Going into the middle of the week we're watching high pressure build in over the Lone Star state. This means temperatures are on the rise and we'll see even more triple digits across our inland neighborhoods! Wednesday is expected to be the hottest of the week with Corpus Christi also potentially joining the century club. Remember those heat safety practices as we go into the (climatologically speaking) hottest time of the year which is early August!

Tropical Storm Bertha and Rain Chances

We officially have our second named storm of the year which is Tropical Storm Bertha out in the eastern gulf. It's slowly moving northwestward and could strengthen a little more today if it stays a little further south but shouldn't be much more if anything. Currently most of the convection is on the southern end of the storm with a lot of dry air mixing into it. By the end of the week the wind shear and unfavorable conditions it faces has the system mostly drying out by the time it gets close to the Texas coast, but we will likely see some choppy bays out there to end the week!

I hope you have a great Tuesday and stay cool out there!