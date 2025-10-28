Toasty Tuesday for the Coastal Bend ahead of tonight's cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very warm today with temps in the mid to upper 90s from Corpus Christi inland

Feels like temps near or hitting the century mark

Cold front arrives this evening around 7-9pm cooling things off the rest of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot

Temperature: 95F

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Isolated showers with cold front arrival around 7-9pm then Mostly Clear skies



Temperature: 58F

Winds: N 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool

Temperature: 76F

Winds: N 20-25 mph

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool Coastal Bend!