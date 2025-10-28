Toasty Tuesday for the Coastal Bend ahead of tonight's cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very warm today with temps in the mid to upper 90s from Corpus Christi inland
- Feels like temps near or hitting the century mark
- Cold front arrives this evening around 7-9pm cooling things off the rest of the week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny and Hot
Temperature: 95F
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Isolated showers with cold front arrival around 7-9pm then Mostly Clear skies
Temperature: 58F
Winds: N 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Cool
Temperature: 76F
Winds: N 20-25 mph
Have a great Tuesday and stay cool Coastal Bend!