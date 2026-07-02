Toasty Thursday with the small chance for a stray shower this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Sunny skies this afternoon

Daytime highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but feeling like the 100s

Stray shower or two possible, but most remain dry today

Toasty Temps for Thursday

Today we'll see partly cloudy skies for the morning before it burns off heading into the afternoon. The by far majority of us are dealing with the sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s for daytime highs. However, it's important to keep in mind that dew points are still in the mid and upper 70s. When you account for this your body can't as easily cool down via sweating meaning it feels even warmer while outside. For today it will "feel like" the triple digits as opposed to the lower 90s we're forecasting.

Minimal Rain Chances

With high pressure holding a decent grip on the forecast right now, that means rain chances are unlikely for the near future. However, they're non-zero thanks to the plentiful moisture in our atmosphere and the daytime heating we will see the chance for a few quick pop-up showers heading into the afternoon today, and each day this weekend. Count yourself lucky if you do find one to cool off under with and the little drink of rain for the vegetation and wildlife!

Fourth of July Weekend

Heading into the holiday weekend we're still expecting similar conditions with mostly sunny skies in the afternoons Saturday and Sunday. This leads to daytime highs right around the lower 90s and mid 90s as you work your way inland. We could still see a few stray showers take shape, but remember chances are around 10% and the majority of us won't see anything. Either way I hope you stay cool and have a great and safe Fourth of July weekend!

I hope you have a great Thursday and Fourth of July Weekend Coastal Bend!