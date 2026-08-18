Toasty temperatures return for Tuesday afternoon with major heat risk increasing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Tuesday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Sunny skies with afternoon high temps in the mid 90s to lower 100s

Breezy afternoon with gusts from the SE around 25mph

Rain chances remain low, at best a sea breeze shower or two

Toasty Tuesday Temperatures

Today we'll see high pressure remain the dominant force of the forecast bringing plentiful sunshine and heat to the Coastal Bend. For now we're expecting the low to mid 90s by lunch time, before topping out in the mid 90s to lower 100s as you go west of highway 77. We'll also have a decent breeze at least once again into the afternoon with peak gusts pushing 20-25mph from the south-southeast. Unfortunately going into the next few days, the high pressure only looks to gain more strength so make sure to remember those heat safety practices while outdoors!

Rain Chances Going Forward

Into the week rain chances don't look to increase by much with high pressure overhead. Although we could still see the brief opportunity for one or two sea breeze showers in the afternoon, most of us are going to be dealing with mostly sunny skies for the foreseeable future. We're watching the weak chance for the end of the seven day forecast that could get us to ~30% chances, but for now I'm holding out hope that September brings better numbers for the Coastal Bend than August has so far.

I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!