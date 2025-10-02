Thursday's Forecast: Plenty of sun, stickier air moving in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! A little warmer start to our morning across our neighborhoods with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This afternoon will be a warm one, similar to Wednesday afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny conditions. As we head into Friday, the weekend, and early next week, rain chances increase as well as humidity.

With our expected rain chances, this will keep our temperatures near normal for the next upcoming days. As for a temperature outlook, we are looking to have more warmer days in the forecast through the halfway point of October.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Sunny with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Have a great Thursday!