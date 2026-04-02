Thursday's forecast includes a few 'chispas', warm temps, and lots of wind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Strong winds continue

Humidity and warm

Rainfall focused on this weekend

Sprinkles and 'air-you-can-wear'

Don't expect much rain today, but a lucky few will see a passing showers. Afternoon highs remain muggy and warm: mid and upper 80s. Conditions look good for the Hooks opening night at Whataburger Field (see you there)! Winds will be gusty all throughout the rest of the week as the Big Weather Picture comes together.

Weekend rainfall

The forecast is starting to become more clear. A cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Confidence is growing most of the rainfall will happen late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Shwoers will continue with Easter looking to be a bit of a washout. Rainfall estimates are looking more promising with around 1-2" of total rainfall possible through the beginning of next week. It's also possible for a few 'sporty' storms this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have indoor plans.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: Cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Thursday night: Cloudy, chance of showers

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: SSE 20-30 mph

Happy Thursday!