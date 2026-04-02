Thursday's forecast includes a few 'chispas', warm temps, and lots of wind

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Strong winds continue
- Humidity and warm
- Rainfall focused on this weekend
Sprinkles and 'air-you-can-wear'
Don't expect much rain today, but a lucky few will see a passing showers. Afternoon highs remain muggy and warm: mid and upper 80s. Conditions look good for the Hooks opening night at Whataburger Field (see you there)! Winds will be gusty all throughout the rest of the week as the Big Weather Picture comes together.
Weekend rainfall
The forecast is starting to become more clear. A cold front will move into the Coastal Bend on Saturday evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region. Confidence is growing most of the rainfall will happen late Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Shwoers will continue with Easter looking to be a bit of a washout. Rainfall estimates are looking more promising with around 1-2" of total rainfall possible through the beginning of next week. It's also possible for a few 'sporty' storms this weekend. As you make plans for the Easter holiday weekend, my best advice is to have indoor plans.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: Cloudy, chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, breezy, stray showers possible
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SE 20-30 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Thursday night: Cloudy, chance of showers
Temperature: Low 72ºF
Winds: SSE 20-30 mph
Happy Thursday!