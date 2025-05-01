Thursday will be hot, but a tall drink of water is on the way this weekend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! It's going to be a hot one, so stay cool out there.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heat risk is improving

Heavy rainfall expected Friday night

Another warm afternoon is ahead. Thursday's high temperatures will reach the middle to upper 80s, and feel like the lower 90s. While our heat risk is on a downward trend, please check on children, pets, and the elderly because they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. With slightly more tame winds this afternoon, the heat may be more apparent so stay cool!

The heat becomes less of a focus tomorrow as rain returns to the Coastal Bend. The best chance for rain looks to be late Friday night into early Saturday. Isolated showers will continue into next week. I think our weekend plans will still be OK, but check back on the forecast for details on the timing of showers in your neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: VERY humid & warm, less breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 73ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Hot, late night showers

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great day!