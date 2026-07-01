THURSDAY WEATHER: Heat and humidity linger, brief spotty showers expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressively humid this week

Brief pop-up showers and storms possible tomorrow

Warm up on the way by end of this week

Temperatures on the rise

On Thursday, the 'feels like' temps will cap in the low 100s during the afternoon hours. Looking towards Independence Day, warm and muggy conditions will continue for much of the Coastal Bend. Factor in the thick humidity, and it'll feel considerably hotter throughout the day. As the weekend approaches, afternoon highs will inch up a degree or two with some spots hitting the middle 90s by the weekend. The humidity will simultaneously increase the 'feels like' temps to the mid or upper 100s. Be sure to stay hydrated and cool as this warming trend nears.

Rainfall?

Rain chances remain minimal under this weather pattern but certainly a non-zero chance. High pressure still lingers overhead keeping us mostly dry, but Thursday and could still see some spotty shower activity during the morning or afternoon hours. A quick shower or two could provide some relief from the heat, but rainfall coverage is expected to be stray or isolated. There is a small chance for rain on Friday and Saturday during the afternoon hours, but nothing that should completely disrupt your 4th of July weekend plans.

