THURSDAY WARM UP: We're trading rain for sultry weather across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Very hot, rain unlikely Thursday & Friday

Scattered t-storms over the Gulf waters

We're continuing to watch a frontal boundary to our north. For it's next trick, it'll be moving away from South Texas and dragging sultry south winds across our neighborhoods. Prepare for humid, summer heat because the only hint of autumn this Labor Day weekend will be pumpkin spice flavoring. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be dry, hot, and humid. South winds will steal the show over the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be warmer-than-normal all three days with Corpus Christi in the upper 90s. The rain will return on Sunday as the front again moves toward the Coastal Bend, improving our rain chances. This will be a feature we monitor well into next week, too!

If you have plans to be coastal this Labor Day weekend, please keep an eye on the radar! While things will be dry on land, there may be some scattered t-storms over the Gulf. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to a storm to be struck by lightning!!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

