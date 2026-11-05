Thursday resumes an unsettled weather pattern across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity, clouds rain, return Thursday

Weak Cold Front #2 arrives early Friday

Near normal temps this weekend

End of the week

Wednesday's weather was spectacular across the Coastal Bend. In short, the next couple of days look like a collection of "half-inclement" weather days!

Thursday will begin with pleasant weather, but change is on the way— again. Humidity, warmer temps, and even rainfall will return on Thursday. Expect increase clouds coverage and spotty showers around lunchtime. These spotty showers will move in from the Rio Grande Valley and move north. This won't be very impactful until later Thursday night. Showers become storms later Thursday as our next cold front approaches the Coastal Bend. The front will pass over our neighborhoods during the wee hours of Friday morning, making for a stormy morning commute. The activity will dial back by late morning and a mix of clouds and stars is in the forecast for Friday evening.

This weekend

The KRIS 6 Weather Team has been repeating all week that there is a good deal of "if" in the weekend forecast. We're starting to get a little more clarity on that uncertainty. Friday night and the first half of Saturday look to be just fine for and outdoor plans. Saturday afternoon is where the forecast gets a bit soggy. Cloud coverage will increase into Saturday afternoon and showers begin by early evening. This rain will continue as a periodic light to moderate rain throughout the evening and into Sunday. Sunday morning rainfall will become more steady with periods of heavy rain. All of this activity clears out by the afternoon.

Have a great rest of the week!