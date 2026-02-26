THURSDAY: Record-breaking heat expected across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Breezy, but improving winds

Big warm-up: 90s on Thursday

Rain returns next week

A big warm-up is under way! With a humid evening ahead, temps will fall more gradually overnight. Humidity will remain low during the next couple of afternoons. This means fire danger is still a concern. Please be careful with any outdoor activities!

Dry air also means big temperature fluctuations. Temperatures will challenge high temp records for many Coastal Bend neighborhoods— some of those records were set back in 1917!

KRIS 6 Weather

A Friday morning cold front will knock temps down a notch, with 80s expected through next week. By the middle of next week the weather pattern will be unsettled and a isolated showers can be expected starting Wednesday. It would be a great start to March if we saw a few rainy days!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: S 15-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot!

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!