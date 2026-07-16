THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with 'filtered' sunshine across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still cloudy & hazy

Saharan dust sticking around

Temps on the rise

The rest of the week

Aside from a few stray showers on Thursday, the rain is all done in the Coastal Bend. Muggy conditions will improve as the weather pattern shifts to a drier pattern. Saharan dust takes the forecast 'spotlight' as we head inot the weekend.

Temps rising

Temperatures will stay near average through the end of the week, but slowly increase to the middle 90s by this weekend. If you think that's hot, the forecast calls for highs in the upper 90s into next week. Make sure to stay cool out there!

Flooded Frio River

Flooding in the Nueces River watershed will make its way to our reservoirs next week. A Flood Warning is set to begin Sunday night for the Frio River near Tilden. It will take a few days to know how beneficial the flooding is for our water crisis, but it will help in at least a small way.