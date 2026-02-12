CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Widespread fog overnight

Sprinkles possible, but no meaningful rain yet

Rain is expected Saturday morning

More fog overnight

The 'air-you-can-wear' feeling and fog will be most noticeable across the Coastal Bend heading into Thursday morning. Fog will be more widespread overnight, impacting your morning commute on Thursday. It's best to give yourself some extra time to head out the door! Visibility will improve substantially by mid-morning, but fog over the water might take longer to clear. Expect Thursday afternoon to be mostly sunny and muggy. Highs will return to the low 80s with an onshore breeze.

Rainfall

While we can't rule out a few stray sprinkles or showers over the next few mornings, no meaningful rainfall is expected— yet. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday morning. This is a weak cold front, so don't expect buckets of rain or 'sweater weather'. A few morning showers and mostly cloudy skies are expected, so don't worry! Your lovey-dovey plans should be dry.

Thursday morning will be foggy across most neighborhoods

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: More clouds, widespread fog

Temperature: Low 61ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Decreasing clouds, humid and warm

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Have a great evening!