Thursday marks the return of 'chispas' to the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still summer-like

Stray showers possible

'Feels like' temps: mid/upper 100s

Wind gusts to 30 mph

Thursday's forecast

Breezy and muggy conditions continue into the second half of the week. A few stray showers are possible, too. Southeast winds will remain elevated, gusting around 30 mph. ou'll notice winds become stronger with the heat of the day. This same warm-up could produce a few showers along the afternoon sea breeze. While significant rainfall is not expected, rain is welcome here in the Coastal Bend.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 90s, which is just a bit warm for this time of the year. 'Feels like' temps will rise to the middle to upper 100s. Stay hydrated and practice heat safety. Take breaks in the air conditioning to keep cool.

Lake Levels

Combined capacity is hovering near 40 percent! Lake Corpus Christi should continue to rise through the rest of the week, adding to more water to our reservoirs. Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Please remember water is only allowed before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. to limit evaporation!

Have a wonderful evening!