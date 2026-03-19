Thursday marks a warm end to winter as temperatures return to the 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Humidity slowly rising

Big warm-up underway

No rain this week

A warm-up is underway! It will be more noticeable during the next few afternoons. As onshore winds bring moisture from the Gulf, the gradual increase in humidity will keep our temps from fluctuating too drastically. Morning low temperatures will be warmer, in the mid to upper 50s. By afternoon, many neighborhoods will return to the low to mid 80s. It looking more likely that afternoon highs reach the 90s by Saturday!

What about rain? We desperately need more, but at best, there is a slim chance for an isolated shower next week. I'm not too sold on that prospect, since the overall weather pattern looks to be a dry one.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy, and mild

Temperature: Low 55ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Thursday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer

Temperature: High 58ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a great evening!