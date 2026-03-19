Thursday marks a warm end to winter as temperatures return to the 80s

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Humidity slowly rising
- Big warm-up underway
- No rain this week
A warm-up is underway! It will be more noticeable during the next few afternoons. As onshore winds bring moisture from the Gulf, the gradual increase in humidity will keep our temps from fluctuating too drastically. Morning low temperatures will be warmer, in the mid to upper 50s. By afternoon, many neighborhoods will return to the low to mid 80s. It looking more likely that afternoon highs reach the 90s by Saturday!
What about rain? We desperately need more, but at best, there is a slim chance for an isolated shower next week. I'm not too sold on that prospect, since the overall weather pattern looks to be a dry one.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday night: A few clouds, breezy, and mild
Temperature: Low 55ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and breezy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Thursday: Mostly clear, breezy, warmer
Temperature: High 58ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Have a great evening!