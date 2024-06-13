THURSDAY: isolated showers this afternoon, tracking the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! You might spot tropical funnel clouds again today— keep a safe distance if you do.

Tropical funnel clouds possible

Isolated showers moving inland along the sea breeze

'Feels like' temps: 105-110ºF

Watching the tropics

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated showers

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, humid

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Friday: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

