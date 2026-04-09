Thursday is looking cloudy and humid, with better rain chances into Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and Happy Thursday Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mostly Cloudy and Humid today

A few showers into the afternoon and evening for northern neighborhoods

Better rain chances as we head into the overnight and Friday morning

Humidity sticks around with a few showers this weekend

As we get ready to close out the work week tomorrow we're seeing plenty of moisture back in the air around the Coastal Bend! Dew points are into the mid 60s meaning you can feel it once again, but on the other hand it means the atmosphere has enough to potentially get some showers started up by this afternoon! For now it's looking like isolated showers towards northern neighborhoods (Bee and Live Oak counties primarily), but it starts to shift further towards the coast as we head into the overnight hours and tomorrow morning.

For today you can expect the cloud cover around all day as we head towards the lower 80s for afternoon highs with a few of those lighter showers mixed in for inland neigbors. By tonight we could start to see stronger showers setting up with a few rumbles of thunder also as we're heading towards sunrise tomorrow morning. Even for the Friday commute and morning hours I would keep the umbrella handy and prepare for a few extra minutes in case you find yourself in the rain! All in all remember that not everyone will see large amounts of rain with a system like this. Most of us will likely come in around ~0.1"-0.25" of rain if not less, but if we do see those t-storms develop with heavier downpours we'll see a few heavier totals approaching the 1" mark.

Towards the weekend we'll expect to hold on to the humidity with a few isolated showers possible, but those will likely be brief and light so don't cancel the outdoor plans! Going towards next week rain chances remain unlikely, although a roughy ~10% chance exists each day for a quick pop up shower with the plentiful moisture in our air. Either way hopefully you're able to enjoy the warmer temperatures after the cooler start to the week we had on Monday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly Cloudy, A few Showers inland

Temperature: 82F

Winds: E 10-20 mph, G 20-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, with Scattered Showers and T-Storms closer to daybreak



Temperature: 67F

Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph

Friday: AM Scattered Showers and T-Storms, Mostly Cloudy with rain chances weakening in the afternoon

Temperature: 81F

Winds: E-SE 10-20 mph

I hope you have a great Thursday Coastal Bend!