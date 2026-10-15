THURSDAY FORECAST: Warm, windy, and humid ahead of our first notable cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday, Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Coastal flooding improves

A few showers on Thursday

Gusty winds continue

Big cool down on the way!

What's changing?

The forecast will look pretty familiar on Thursday: high temps in the low to mid 90s with 'feels like' temps near 100ºF. Breezy conditions will be a little better on Thursday, before winds increase on Friday. Just as the week began, we can't rule out a few showers or 'chispas' moving in from the Gulf. Enjoy the warmth for now, because our first substantial cold front will move in on Friday!

KRIS 6 WEATHER Muggy Meter shows two steep drops in humidity this weekend.

Temperature timeline

While our next cold front will bring a severe weather threat along the Red River, it won't bring much rain to our neighborhoods. We'll be more focused on the 'disrespectful' winds gusting over 35 mph and the significant drop in temperatures. As the front approaches the Coastal Bend on Friday, a few showers will be possible. This part of the forecast has been trending drier with less rainfall expected. For now, count on at least some rain, but don't expect to add much to your rain barrel. On Friday morning, an 'appetizer' to the cold front (fancy term: pre-frontal trough) will shift our winds and bring drier air to the region. This will seem like our 'cool down', but the actual cold front won't arrive until later that evening. The result will be highs on Friday in the middle 80s that fall to the chilly mid- 50s on Saturday morning. This weekend will bring pleasant afternoons in the 70s. Enjoy while it lasts! Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise as we wrap up the weekend.

KRIS 6 WEATHER Cold Front Temp Change this weekend.

Have a great evening!