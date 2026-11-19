CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy Coastal Bend!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Chilly morning lows temps; warm afternoon high temps

Coastal Flood Advisory continues through Friday at 12 a.m.

Tracking our next pair of cold fronts

Warm... for now

Chilly mornings are improving, but will stay cool for the rest of this week. Warmer afternoon highs continue through the weekend. Thursday afternoon highs will climb to the middle to upper 70s across the region. At this rate, we're on track to reach highs in the 80s on Saturday. Enjoy it while it lasts, out next weather maker is a pair of cold fronts to bring rain and fall for the Thanksgiving holiday travel week. As of now, the first cold front looks to arrive sometime Sunday evening. Expect scattered showers along and behind the front. As a result, next week will be off to a mostly cloudy and cool start. The second cold front will arrive Tuesday evening, locking chilly weather in place for Thanksgiving.

THURSDAY FORECAST: Upper 70s, cloudy skies, and coastal flooding continue

Have a great evening!